Higgins (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins, who didn't practice Thursday either, appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Texans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Bengals' upcoming injury report could well clarify the wideout's Week 10 status, but if he's sidelined this weekend, added pass-catching opportunities figure to be available for Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin.