Higgins suffered a rib fracture in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans that could cause the wideout to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Look for added context regarding Higgins' status to arrive in the coming days, but the wideout's availability for next Sunday's game against the Cardinals could be impacted by his rib injury. If Higgins is out or limited next weekend, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas would be in line to see added snaps behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.