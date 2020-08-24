Higgins (hamstring) made a couple highly difficult catches during Monday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Sidelined by a hamstring injury through most of training camp, Higgins returned to practice over the weekend and reportedly looked good Monday. A.J. Green remains absent while nursing a hamstring injury of his own, but there's plenty of competition for first-team reps alongside Tyler Boyd, with Higgins joined by John Ross and Auden Tate. It still isn't clear if the 33rd overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft will have a regular spot in three-wide formations Week 1.