Higgins (shoulder) participated in 11-on-11 drills Saturday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Though Higgins' 11-on-11 work Saturday was against the Bengals' scout team, it marked the first time in training camp that he'd done anything more than individual work. With that in mind, it appears as though the starting wideout is nearing full strength as he bounces back from an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
