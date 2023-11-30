Higgins (hamstring) was on the field in full uniform for Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins hadn't practiced in any capacity since Nov. 8, when he was listed as a limited participant for that session before being listed on the injury report as a non-participant for the Bengals' next eight practices. He's missed three straight games along the way, but after getting back on the field Thursday, Higgins is taking a step toward a potential return to action this Monday against the Jaguars. The extent of Higgins' practice participation will be revealed later Thursday, but if he's able to take full reps at some point within the next three days, he should get the green light to play Week 13. If available in Jacksonville, Higgins will be on the receiving end of passes from new starting quarterback Jake Browning for the first time, as Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Week 11 while Higgins was sidelined.