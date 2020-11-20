Higgins (illness) returned to practice Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins missed Thursday's session, but his return to the field Friday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against Washington. Whether he approaches the contest minus a Week 11 injury designation will be revealed later Friday.
