Higgins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins hasn't practiced since emerging from the Week 9 win over Buffalo with a hamstring injury. He caught eight passes for 110 yards in that contest but now will miss a second straight game, leaving Trenton Irwin to handle most of the snaps at WR alongside mainstays Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. The good news for Higgins is that he has 10 days until Cincinnati's next game, a Week 12 tilt with the Steelers on Sun., Nov. 26.