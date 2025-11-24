default-cbs-image
Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Higgins sustained a concussion late in Sunday's loss to the Patriots after smacking the back of his head on the turf while attempting to make a leaping catch. With Higgins out and Ja'Marr Chase set to return from his one-game suspension, the Bengals will likely trot out a wideout group of Chase, Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley and Charlie Jones versus Baltimore. Higgins will then have 10 more days to heal up ahead of a Week 14 date with the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 7.

