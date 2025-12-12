Bengals' Tee Higgins: Ruled out for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Though Higgins was able to work in a limited fashion at practice Wednesday and Thursday, the Bengals will play it safe with the wideout, who also sustained a concussion Week 12 against the Patriots and sat out a Thanksgiving matchup against Baltimore. In Higgins' looming absence, added Week 15 snaps alongside top WR Ja'Marr Chase will be available for Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley.
