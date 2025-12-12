Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Though Higgins was able to work in a limited fashion at practice Wednesday and Thursday, the Bengals will play it safe with the wideout, who also sustained a concussion Week 12 against the Patriots and sat out a Thanksgiving matchup against Baltimore. In Higgins' looming absence, added Week 15 snaps alongside top WR Ja'Marr Chase will be available for Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley.