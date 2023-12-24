Higgins caught five of eight targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

Higgins had just two targets in the first half. He caught one for a 23-yard gain, and the other fell incomplete in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line. Higgins' third target came on Cincinnati's first offensive play after halftime, and he took it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown. That was the start of a strong second half from Higgins, which was too little too late for the Bengals, who dropped to 8-7 heading into a difficult Week 16 road matchup against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen if Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) will be available to reclaim his starting role opposite Higgins in Kansas City after missing Saturday's loss.