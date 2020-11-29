Higgins caught all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Giants.

Higgins led the team in receptions and receiving yards while finishing second in targets. He made a one-yard touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter to keep his team in the game, giving him three scores in his last five games and five for the season. Higgins' ability to produce with Brandon Allen at quarterback is a positive sign for his fantasy outlook, but the duo will face a tough challenge next Sunday against a talented Dolphins defense.