Higgins recorded three receptions on seven targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Higgins was unable to record a catch on his first three targets and had only seven yards for the first 55 minutes of game time. He saved his day with a 13-yard catch followed by a two-yard touchdown grab late in the fourth quarter, but it was another disastrous day for the Bengals' offense led by Jake Browning. Despite his undeniable talent, Higgins is a risky fantasy start every week, but particularly heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Packers.