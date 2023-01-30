Higgins caught six of 11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.

Higgins played second fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati's previous two playoff games, but the former led the team in both targets and receiving yards in this hotly contested AFC title matchup. His biggest play was a 27-yard touchdown, which tied the score at 13 apiece in the third quarter. Higgins recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard regular season before adding 148 yards and one touchdown across three postseason contests. The 24-year-old wide receiver has established himself as a key piece of Cincinnati's passing attack, which is projected to return the core of Chase, Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow in 2023.