Higgins caught four passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against Minnesota on Saturday.

Higgins scored both touchdowns in the second half, both during regulation. One occurred before Ja'Marr Chase left with a shoulder injury, the other after. Perhaps Higgins' second touchdown was informed partially by Chase's absence, but it qualifies as a bounce-back game for Higgins either way. He also nearly had a 40-yard reception toward the end of the first half that was overturned on review. If Chase were to miss time it would likely give Higgins an increased target share when the Bengals play at Pittsburgh in Week 16.