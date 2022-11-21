Higgins caught nine passes for 148 yards on 13 targets in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
Higgins took a quarter to warm up, but once he got going he was nearly impossible for the Steelers to stop. He briefly left the game after landing hard on his hip right before halftime, but returned and played well in the second half.
