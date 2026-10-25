Higgins secured six of seven targets for 148 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 35-13 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The Bengals' air attack as a whole got off to a very sluggish start, leading to a scoreless first half. However, Cincinnati exploded for 35 points after intermission, and Higgins played a big role by posting team-high reception and receiving yardage totals while also tying for the team lead in targets. The veteran wideout also recorded his second touchdown catch of the campaign on a 13-yard grab with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter that gave Cincinnati a 14-13 lead. Higgins is averaging an outstanding 17.3 yards per reception on a 33-571-2 line heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.