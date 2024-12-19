Higgins (knee) didn't practice Thursday but is expected to return Friday, with Ben Baby of ESPN.com suggesting the wideout "should be on track" to play Sunday against the Browns.

Listed as a limited participant one day earlier, Higgins didn't practice Thursday but at least felt good enough to do side work with the training staff. There was no sign of trouble in a 37-27 win over the Titans on Sunday, with Higgins getting 86 percent snap share and 89 percent route share while catching five of eight targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.