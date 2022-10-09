Higgins (ankle), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday night against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higgins left the team's Week 4 win over the Dolphins briefly after picking up an ankle injury, but he returned to the contest and finished with seven receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown. Barring a setback, the third-year wideout appears in line to suit up for Sunday's primetime matchup, but fantasy managers should still confirm his status ahead of the 8:20 PM ET kickoff.