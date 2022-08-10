Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with coach Zac Taylor saying the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after labrum surgery in March kept him out of the offseason program and most of training camp. He actually suffered the injury in Week 2 last year, so while there's always a bit of added risk with a player returning from offseason surgery, one could also make the case that he has a chance to be healthier than he was last season when he caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three games. Higgins has been a limited participant in training camp, yet to resume contact work.