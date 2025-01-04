Higgins (ankle/knee) is expected to be available for Saturday's game at Pittsburgh, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

For a second week in a row, Higgins is listed as questionable after being listed as limited on all three of the Bengals' practice reports due to ankle and knee injuries. The health concerns didn't stop him from running roughshod over the Broncos this past Saturday to the tune of 11 catches (on 12 targets) for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Assuming he gets the all-clear to play this Saturday when the Bengals post their list of inactives about 90 minutes before an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll again join forces with QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase to form what has been one of the most productive passing attacks down the stretch this season.