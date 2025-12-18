default-cbs-image
Higgins (concussion) made an appearance in the final moments of the open portion of Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

After not being spotted during the initial portion of the session, Higgins -- who was limited at practice Wednesday -- showed up with a helmet while working with the Bengals' training staff. Ultimately, Thursday's injury report will reveal Higgins' official participation level.

