Higgins (hamstring) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Per Chris Roling of USA Today, head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Higgins is day-to-day with the hamstring injury, but the expectation is that the wideout will ultimately miss his second straight game this Thursday against the Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Though Higgins could change his outlook if he's able to get on the practice field in some capacity Wednesday, the Bengals may hold a walk-through session, which would make it difficult for the team to properly gauge his health. In the likely scenario that Higgins sits out the Week 11 matchup, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin would presumably step into expanded roles behind No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase once again.