Higgins has sat out some of the Bengals' full-team drills during this training camp as a precaution, https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/news/tee-higgins-downplays-missing-team-reps-bengals-training-camp-just-precaution reports.

The Bengals and Higgins are still hoping to come to terms on a long-term deal before the season begins, which might explain why he and the Bengals are taking extra precautions this summer. It's possible that he sits out of all three preseason games.