Bengals head coach Zac Tayor said Higgins (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

With Higgins set to miss a third straight game, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin are expected to serve as the Bengals' top three options at receiver for new starting quarterback Jake Browning, who is filling in for Joe Burrow (wrist). With Burrow on track to miss the rest of the season, Higgins' fantasy outlook will take a hit even if he's able to return for the Bengals' next game Dec. 4 against the Jaguars in Week 13.