Coach Zac Taylor indicated that Higgins is making good progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but it appears as though he's trending in the right direction on that front. Prior to his exit from the Bengals' Week 1 loss to the Steelers, Higgins logged 26 snaps while catching both of his targets for 27 yards.