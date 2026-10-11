Higgins (groin/neck) is expected to play Sunday in Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higgins emerged from Week 4 with adductor and neck injuries and wasn't able to practice at all Wednesday or Thursday, but he ended the week with a full session and entered the weekend listed as questionable to suit up. Fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase similarly was full Friday and questionable for Week 5 action, but he also is in line to be available to the Bengals offense Sunday. The statuses of both players will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.