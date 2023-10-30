Higgins brought in five of six targets for 69 yards in the Bengals' 31-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Higgins finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Ja'Marr Chase, with his catch and yardage totals also serving as his second highest totals of the campaign. The fourth-year receiver's first half of the season has been marred by injury and some limited opportunity, but perhaps his best showing since Week 2 will propel him to even better numbers in a Week 9 home showdown against the Bills next Sunday night.