Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Higgins injured his hamstring near the conclusion of the Bengals' Week 13 loss at Miami, resulting in limitations on his practice reps all week. He'll thus enter the weekend with a cloud hanging over his head, but fortunately for fantasy managers Cincinnati's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff will allow them to pivot to other options if Higgins needs to miss his first game of the season.