Higgins (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Higgins was forced out of Week 4 action at Tennessee due to what was eventually termed a rib fracture. Coach Zac Taylor called Higgins day-to-day afterward, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, and the wide receiver was only able to muster one limited session (Friday) this week. The Bengals kick off Sunday's game at 4:05 p.m. ET, meaning Higgins' availability will be unveiled about 90 minutes prior. If Higgins is not 100 percent or out this weekend, Tyler Boyd stands to benefit most alongside Ja'Marr Chase.