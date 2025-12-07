Higgins brought in six of 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 39-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Higgins' return from a one-game absence due to a concussion was memorable, as the veteran wideout led the way for the Bengals in receiving yards, targets and touchdown receptions on the day while also tying for the team lead in catches. Higgins had a couple of injury scares during the contest, including one that involved a concussion check after his helmet snapped against the turf on a catch attempt, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. However, Higgins made it back to the field on both occasions and posted his third-highest yardage total of the campaign while recording picturesque 21- and 25-yard scoring grabs. Sunday also marked Higgins' first opportunity to work with Joe Burrow since Week 2 since the wideout had missed the quarterback's Thanksgiving return against the Ravens, and the duo will look to keep clicking in a Week 15 divisional home showdown against the Ravens next Sunday.