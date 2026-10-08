Higgins (groin/neck) was spotted on a side field during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins emerged from a Week 4 loss to the Jaguars with an adductor injury, and Wednesday's practice report attributed his absence to that and a neck issue. Considering he isn't in pads one day later, he seems destined to be a non-participant for a second session in a row, giving him just one more chance to mix into drills this week. Meanwhile, fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, though his activity level isn't known.

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