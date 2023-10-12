Higgins (ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins, who was forced out of the Bengals' Week 4 loss to the Titans with a rib fracture and then was inactive last weekend, has now logged back-to-back practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins indicated Thursday that it's looking "promising" for him to play against Seattle, but unless the wideout practices fully Friday, he'll likely draw a Week 6 injury designation.