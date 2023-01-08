Higgins recorded one catch on seven targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens.

Higgins finished tied for second on the team in targets with Tyler Boyd, though he struggled to get on the same page with Joe Burrow. Higgins had a particularly inconsistent close to the regular season, as he had three games with at least 100 receiving yards but also had 35 or fewer yards in four other contests. Despite the poor close to the regular season, Higgins will likely remain one of Burrow's most targeted pass catchers during Cincinnati's postseason run.