Higgins sustained an adductor issue during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Jaguars, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals played most of Week 4 without top WR Ja'Marr Chase, who suffered a concussion in the first half. The situation allowed Higgins to rack up a whopping 11-157-0 line on 16 targets, but he also picked up a health concern himself. With Colbie Young (knee) inactive Sunday and Andrei Iosivas (thumb) on IR for at least two more contests, the Bengals currently are down to just two healthy wide receivers on the active roster (Dohnte Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley).