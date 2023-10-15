Higgins (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Higgins, who was inactive last weekend after fracturing a rib in the Bengals' Week 4 loss to the Titans, approached the game listed as questionable after practicing fully Friday. Now that it's been confirmed that he'll give it a go Sunday, it remains to be seen if the wideout will handle his usual allotment of snaps, with Trenton Irwin a candidate to see added work alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd should Higgins be limited at all or suffer any in-game setbacks. In four games to date, Higgins has recorded a 12/129/2 receiving line on 32 targets.