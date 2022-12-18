Higgins (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

As is fellow wideout Tyler Boyd (finger), which is good news for Cincinnati's Week 15 passing attack, with top tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) unavailable. Higgins was limited to just one snap in Week 14 due to his hamstring issue, but after being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, the 2020 second-rounder was listed as a full participant Friday. That practice pattern suggests he has a chance of seeing closer to his normal workload this time around, in the absence of any in-game setbacks.