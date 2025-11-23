Higgins won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots after sustaining a concussion.

Prior to being carted off the field, Higgins caught five of his six targets for 31 yards. With Ja'Marr Chase (suspension) unavailable, the Bengals' WR depth is being put to the test as Sunday's game winds down. Higgins will now look to gain medical clearance ahead of Thursday's contest against the Ravens.