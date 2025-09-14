Higgins recorded three catches on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

Higgins bounced back from a poor Week 1 performance, thanks primarily to a long 42-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. That pass was delivered by Jake Browning after Joe Burrow departed with a toe injury, and it was Higgins' only catch on five targets that he was able to haul in from Browning. If Burrow is set to miss additional time, Higgins could become a boom or bust fantasy option with Ja'Marr Chase continuing to dominate targets in the Cincinnati offense.