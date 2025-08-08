Higgins saw one incomplete target on two drives in Thursday's preseason opener at Philadelphia.

Joe Burrow misfired to an open Higgins on his first pass attempt, before locking in and leading two TD drives with the help of WR Ja'Marr Chase and TE Tanner Hudson. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he wants to use his starters in the preseason more than he ever has before, which means Higgins may got another tune-up before Week 1.