Higgins caught three of six targets for 35 yards in Thursday's 35-30 loss to the Browns.

After playing just 15 snaps his NFL debut, Higgins finished with the second most offensive snaps among Bengals wide receivers in Week 2 behind only Tyler Boyd. It appears he has usurped John Ross as the team's No. 3 wideout, so Higgins should be on fantasy radars heading into Week 3 against the Eagles.