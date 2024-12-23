Higgins secured eight of 11 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 24-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Higgins led the Bengals in catches and targets while checking in second in receiving yards. The talented receiver also recorded his seventh touchdown of the season -- including his fifth in the last five games -- on a two-yard grab that opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first quarter. Higgins has at least five catches and Sunday's yardage tally in eight of the last nine games heading into a tough home matchup against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.