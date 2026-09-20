Higgins secured five of 10 targets for 95 yards in the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Higgins' receiving yardage and target totals paced the Bengals on the afternoon, and he finished second only to Ja'Marr Chase in receiving yards. The talented wide receiver duo accounted for 12 of Joe Burrow's 20 completions against a tough Texans defense, and Higgins is now averaging an elite 19.3 yards per reception on his first eight catches of the 2026 season. The veteran speedster will aim to continue thriving downfield in a Week 3 road matchup against the Steelers next Sunday.