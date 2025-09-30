Higgins brought in three of six targets for 32 yards in the Bengals' 28-3 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Higgins led the Bengals in receiving yards, but considering Jake Browning threw for just 125 yards, it was still a very quiet night for the talented receiver. Higgins has put together an underwhelming first four games overall, as he has a 10-136-1 line on 20 targets in his first four games, including a three-catch, 33-yard effort against the Browns in Week 1, the one full game he played with Joe Burrow (IR, toe). With Browning averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt through his two-plus games under center and Brett Rypien the only other healthy option on the QB depth chart, Higgins' fantasy outlook remains depressed heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Lions.