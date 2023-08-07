The Bengals are hoping to agree to an extension with Higgins prior to the start of the 2023 regular season, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Extending Higgins is viewed as a greater priority than doing so with DJ Reader or Chidobe Awuzie. The Bengals are still hoping to go into the 2023 season with long-term contracts in place for both Joe Burrow (calf) and Higgins. The Burrow to Higgins connection has been among the NFL's most effective since the quarterback and receiver came into the league in 2020, as Higgins has compiled 3,028 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.