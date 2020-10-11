Higgins hauled in four of eight targets for 62 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Baltimore.

The rookie wideout has come on strong following a quiet first two weeks. Higgins managed only three combined receptions for 35 yards against the Chargers and Browns, but he has amassed 13 receptions on 24 targets in three outings since, translating those opportunities into 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With A.J. Green having potential to miss time following an early exit against the Ravens, Higgins may see his offensive usage elevate even more.