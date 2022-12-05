Higgins was held to three catches for 35 yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but two of them were among the biggest in the game. He scored the Bengals' second touchdown of the contest on his first catch and recorded the final catch of the game with a 14-yard reception that converted a third-and-11 in the fourth quarter, leading to two kneel-downs to end the contest.

Higgins officially had only five targets but was targeted on a penalty against the Chiefs and on another occasion was targeted in the end zone only for the Bengals to get called for a penalty away from the ball. Now that Ja'Marr Chase is back, opposing defenses will have to decide where to shift their coverage, meaning there could still be weeks when Higgins goes off.