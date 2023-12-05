Higgins (hamstring/ankle) brought in all three targets for 36 yards in the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday night.

Higgins was relatively quiet in his first opportunity to work with interim starter Jake Browning, but he was able to make it through the long night unscathed after a three-game absence. The fourth-year pro also contributed a key 11-yard catch on third down during the Bengals' game-winning drive in overtime, putting a positive cap on an otherwise quiet night. With his first game with his new signal-caller now under his belt, Higgins could be even more productive in a Week 14 home matchup against an inconsistent Titans defense.