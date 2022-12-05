Higgins was held to three catches for 35 yards in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but two of them were among the biggest in the game. He had the Bengals' second touchdown of the game on his first catch, and had the final catch of the game, with a 14-yard reception that converted a 3rd-and-11 in the fourth quarter, leading to two kneel-downs to end the game.

Higgins officially only had five targets, but once was targeted on a penalty against the Chiefs, and on another occasion was targeted in the end zone, only for the Bengals to get called for a penalty away from the ball. Now that Ja'Marr Chase is back, opposing defenses will have to decide where to shift their coverage, meaning there will still be weeks when Higgins goes off.