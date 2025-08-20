Higgins and other key Bengals players aren't scheduled to play in Saturday's preseason finale against Indianapolis, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The starters got run in the first two preseason games, with Joe Burrow leading Cincinnati to four touchdowns on five drives. Higgins didn't play quite as much as his quarterback, and he finished the preseason with just one incomplete target. The important thing is that Higgins stayed healthy throughout the offseason program and training camp after missing a handful of games each of the past two seasons. The Bengals will open their 2025 campaign with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Cleveland on Sun., Sept. 7.