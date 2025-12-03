Coach Zac Taylor said Higgins has made progress through the concussion protocol and will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

One day after sustaining a concussion during a Week 12 loss to the Patriots, Taylor ruled out Higgins for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Ravens with a short week of prep on tap. Now 10 days removed from the play in question, Higgins is mixing back into drills, but he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday at Buffalo. If he's able to do so, Higgins will team back up with fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase for the first time since Week 11 and QB Joe Burrow for the first time since Week 2.